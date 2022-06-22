Bianca Naidoo expressed that she loves the new line by Maxhosa honouring her late hubby and popular fashion-forward rapper Riky Rick

The Boss Zonke hitmaker used to love the local brand and rocked it in most of his music videos and at red carpet events across the country

The founder of Maxhosa Laduma Ngxokolo took to his timeline to share snaps of the show they did to honour King Kotini

Bianca Naidoo has shared how much she loves Maxhosa's new line honouring her late hubby and rapper, Riky Rick. The young widow expressed that it was a special moment for the Boss Zonke hitmaker to be honoured by the world-renowned local brand.

Bianca Naidoo said she loves Maxhosa’s new line honouring her late hubby Riky Rick. Image: @rikyrickworld

Riky loved the brand for many years, and his widow agreed. The late star used to rock Maxhosa in his music videos and red carpet events across Mzansi.

Taking to Instagram, Maxhosa founder Laduma Ngxokolo shared snaps of the fashion show in which they honoured Ricky. Part of his caption read:

"As part of our recent @MAXHOSA Alkebulan show we honoured one of our greatest patron, loving friend and brother whom we deemed as The Father of the Youth."

Bianca told TshisaLIVE that the collection was a great representation of her hubby. She said the musician was bold and edgy and wasn't afraid to take risks regarding fashion trends. The mother of two added that her man's legacy lives on.

Peeps took to Laduma's timeline to share their thoughts on his tribute to the rapper.

lkimberlym said:

"That guy in the yellow jersey, you’d swear it’s Ricky."

anniciam wrote:

"So proud of you and team @maxhosa for what you’ve done for the memory of our legend, Boss Zonke. Truly special! Thank you and may you forever be blessed."

legend_sheldon commented:

"What you have done here my brother is truly amazing."

matthewmensah said:

"Such a beautiful experience, thank you my brother for inviting me to be part of honouring a beautiful soul and friend. Even more special to be doing it with Themba and the rest of the Boys."

just_joachim_ added:

"This is Powerful Abuti Laduma. The tone of this collection is so smooth."

Bianca Naidoo shares emotional tribute at Riky Rick's funeral

In related news, Briefly News reported that Riky Rick's wife promised to keep the late rapper's memory and light shining bright. Speaking at her hubby's funeral in Johannesburg, Bianca Naidoo thanked the Boss Zonke hitmaker for choosing her.

In a touching tribute to the award-winning musician, she said she'll forever be grateful for "the gift of you". Bianca shared how Riky saved her life countless times.

"I promise to give our children all your love and mine, to keep your memory and your light shining bright. He often said I was saving his life without realising he was saving mine too," she said in a video trending on Twitter which was filmed at the funeral.

