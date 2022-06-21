Media personality Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo has taken to social media to share that she has bagged a new TV hosting gig

The actress announced that she's the presenter of a new show called Suxoka , which helps couples who no longer trust each other

, In the spicy teaser she posted on her timeline, a partner suspected of lying was asked by his girlfriend to take a lie detector test

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo has bagged a new hosting gig. The excited stunner took to social media to announce that she's the host of a new show called Suxoka.

Thembisa Mdoda Nxumalo has landed a new TV show and shared a spicy teaser of 'Suxoka'. Image: @thembisamdoda

Source: Instagram

In the show, couples will share their love stories and let viewers in on why there's trouble in paradise. Partners suspected of cheating will even take a lie detector test to prove their innocence.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a spicy teaser of the upcoming programme. She captioned the post:

"NEW SHOW ALERT. Asoze ndinixokisele bantase, so when I say, you do not want this show to pass you by, believe me. A banger. 16 JULY 2022."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

ZAlebs reports that Thembisa's show features couples who have trust issues and asked for help in order for the relationship to get back on to stable ground and move forward. Suxoka premieres on 16 July, 2022.

Peeps took to Thembisa's comment section to share that they can't wait to watch the juicy show.

Moshe Ndiki said:

"I’m gonna enjoy this!"

bonelwa11 wrote:

"I can't wait."

sinethemba.sijula said:

"Yesssssss, that’s my Queen."

siphesiihle_s commented:

"What, this is going to be interesting."

richmondsajini wrote:

"The title of the show and the way you said it."

simonmajadibodu added:

"Can't wait to see it."

Thembisa Mdoda Nxumalo bags hosting gig

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo was so proud to be a part of the Madiba Do Up team. Bagging a gig filled with so much purpose made Thembisa extremely grateful.

Taking to social media to announce the heartwarming new show, Thembisa expressed her feels. Thembisa explained that the new show Madiba Do Up was sponsored by the Multichoice Group and that the purpose behind the show is to help underprivileged schools by giving them a makeover.

Understanding the importance of education and the dire straights needy underprivileged schools are in for assistance, Thembisa’s heart is full.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News