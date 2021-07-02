Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo has bagged a new hosting gig which she feels very blessed about as the show is doing the most

Sharing the news, Thembisa explained that the new show, Madiba Do Up , helps underprivileged schools by revamping them

Being a lover of children and an advocate for education, Thembisa’s heart is overflowing and she cannot wait for fans to see the show

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo is so proud to be a part of the Madiba Do Up team. Bagging a gig filled with so much purpose has made Thembisa extremely grateful.

Taking to social media to announce the heartwarming new show, Thembisa expressed her feels. Thembisa explained that the new show Madiba Do Up is sponsored by the Multichoice Group and that the purpose behind the show is to help underprivileged schools by giving them a makeover.

Understanding the importance of education and the dire straights needy underprivileged schools are in for assistance, Thembisa’s heart is full.

Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo has bagged yet another presenting gig with Mzansi Magic, and she is so proud of it. Image: @thembisamdoda.

Source: Twitter

Thembisa posted:

“My heart right now. @MultiChoiceGRP took my love for education, children and the arts; and created something special. I love this project so much. I can’t wait for everyone to see it TOMORROW. It’s only the beginning @NomzamoMbatha @clementmaosa @Tlatsi. #MadibaDoUpMzansi”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Babes Wodumo’s highly anticipated reality TV show Uthando Lodumo drops and it brings the heat

The sauce has been delivered! Babes Wodumo’s highly anticipated reality TV show has hit the screens of Mzansi and it is juicy. Uthando Lodumo is available on Showmax and Babes has even given her fans some vouchers to make sure they are able to watch it.

With all the drama that has surrounded Babes and her controversial bae Mampintsha, fans couldn't wait for the reality TV show to drop. Taking to social media with the utmost pride, Thomas Gumede, who is part of the show, thanked everyone for making it possible.

Thomas posted:

“It took a whole lot of support for this to be a reality! Thank you so much to @RealNomalanga and @gagasifm for allowing the surprise proposal to be filmed at your station! #UthandoLodumo streaming now on @ShowmaxOnline.”

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za