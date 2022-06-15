How To Ruin Christmas is making a return on Netflix with Season 3 dubbed The Baby Shower and Mzansi is here for it

It's reported that Denise Zimba will join the star-studded cast of the romcom that included the likes of Thando Thabethe, Rami Chuene and Desmond Dube, among others

Netflix took to social media and shared a hilarious teaser of the upcoming instalment and confirmed it is already being filmed and its viewers said they can't wait for it to drop

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

How To Ruin Christmas is making a return. Netflix announced that Season 3 of the romantic comedy is already in production.

‘How to Ruin Christmas’ is making a return with Season 3 titled ‘The Baby Shower’. Image: @thando_thabethe, @ramichuene, @missdenisezimba

Source: Instagram

The upcoming season is dubbed The Baby Shower. Rami Chuene, Thando Thabethe and Desmond Dube, among other original cast members are all making a return.

TshisaLIVE reports that it was shared in a statement that Denise Zimba will be joining the cast as Zama, a slay queen who brings more chaos to the baby shower.

"The Sellos and Twalas reunite to celebrate the imminent arrival of Beauty (Thando Thabethe) and Sbu’s (Sandile Mahlangu) bundle of joy. The stage is set for a showdown between the two families with a healthy number of mishaps, saucy secrets and yes, succulent too."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Netflix also took to Instagram to share a hilarious teaser of the upcoming season. The streaming service caption the post:

"Here we go again. #HowToRuinChristmas: The Babyshower is currently in production."

The viewers of the hilarious show took to Netflix's comment section and said they can't wait to stream it.

andi_on_the_run wrote:

"TURN IT UP!"

marangdream commented:

"Let’s gooooo!"

masana_malungana said:

"You can feel the chaos even in the texts. Excited for this!!!"

akira.bipatram wrote:

"OMG! This is exciting!"

_amazing_world_of_thato_ commented:

"I have never laughed so much in my life."

ra_shaad said:

"The person running this account and promo/content for this film/series understands the assignment."

forme_byme_case wrote:

"LOL @lord_pax_ You have no idea how happy I am to see this."

bigb0yjunior added:

"Yeeeey I can't wait for more drama of season 3"

Themba's baby mama accuses him of dating Mpho

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Themba's baby mama has zero chill. The Big Brother Mzansi star's mother of two kids accused him of dating the winner of this season's #BBM, Mpho.

Nqobile Khuzwayo went off on social media and alleged that her baby dad is now "sleeping" at hotels with Mpho. Themba was the fan-fave to win the TV game show but Mpho won the race at the finish line.

Some social media users shared that Mpho rubbed her up the wrong way when she walked away with the R2 million prize money. She thought her "man" was going to win the competition.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News