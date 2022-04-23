Big Brother Mzansi star Themba's baby mama went off on social media and accused her baby daddy of dating this season's winner of the show, Mpho

Nqobile Khuzwayo alleged that Themba and Mpho spent a night together at a hotel and asked people to leave her alone

According to some social media users, the fuming baby mama had also accused Mpho of "taking her money" after she won the R2 million instead of Themba

Themba's baby mama has zero chill. The Big Brother Mzansi star's mother of two kids has accused him of dating the winner of this season's #BBM, Mpho.

Nqobile Khuzwayo went off on social media and alleged that her baby dad is now "sleeping" at hotels with Mpho. Themba was the fan-fave to win the TV game show but Mpho won the race at the finish line.

Some social media users shared that Mpho rubbed her up the wrong way when she walked away with the R2 million prize money. She thought her "man" was going to win the competition.

ZAlebs reports that Nqobile took to Instagram and went on a rant about how Themba is now dating Mpho. The screenshots of her rant was also shared on Twitter by a tweep with the handle @MatladiMalindi.

Mzansi social media users took to @MatladiMalindi's comment section to share their thoughts on Nqobile's accusations.

@LydiaJonas14 wrote:

"Her dislike for Mpho has doubled. First Mpho 'took' her 'money', now is with her 'man'. This is what we call double homicide."

@Tshidisang8 commented:

"I remember her saying that Mpho took her money, she thought that Themba will go back to her mara Themba chose Mpho, o batla go ba popular."

@BilankuluMixow said:

"This girl must rest xem. She must talk to Themba if she has a problem yhoo, what's the meaning of this?"

@nxalati_b wrote:

"Why was she not on BBM mara, this is the kind of drama the show needed, yeses."

@RealFun05266982 added:

"He is securing the bag. She should hold and watch Themba bringing the bag home."

Mpho walks away with R2 million

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mpho is this season's winner of Big Brother Mzansi. The stunner walked away with R2 million on Sunday night, 4 April.

She beat fan-favourite Themba. Many viewers of the show thought Themba would take home the prize money but Mpho surprised all the housemates when she got most votes and bagged the whopping R2 million.

Mpho's fans known as the Underground Gang voted in their numbers and she came up on top and was the last woman standing on the show. When the Big Brother Mzansi host announced her as the winner, her neighbours, family and fans lost it.

