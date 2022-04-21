Big Brother Mzansi star Thato has announced that her homecoming party will take place this coming Friday at Sicelo Stadium in Midvaal

The stunner shared on social media that a few of her former Big Brother Mzansi housemates will also make an appearance during the event

Mzansi singer Donald revealed that he'll be rocking the stage at the party and many of Thato's fans said they'll definitely be with her on the day

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Big Brother Mzansi star Thato has taken to social media to announce that she'll be throwing a homecoming party in the Midvaal this coming Friday.

Big Brother Mzansi star Thato is throwing a homecoming party. Image: @bigbromzansi

Source: Instagram

The former housemate's fans are convinced that the event will be one for the history books. The stunner shared that entrance to the party is free. She added that some of her former housemates will also make an appearance at Sicelo Stadium. Thato made the announcement on Twitter.

Singer Donald also took to the micro-blogging platform to share that he's also going to be performing at the celebration.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Thato's fans took to her and Donald's comment sections to share their thoughts on their posts. Many promised to attend the party.

@penelope_zinhle commented:

"Now this is what I'm talking about, yebo phela, let's Rock!!!!"

@cleo_kek said:

"Sounds like a party."

@0fficialCelina wrote:

"Definitely gonna be a party! It's Thato, helllooooooo."

@TheHype22 commented:

"This is super amazing. I feel like screaming out loud."

@SylviaMahlang19 wrote:

"May God bless you exceedingly Donald for supporting Thato. Definitely we will buy your music."

@kou_toe added:

"It's going to be a movie on Friday. Thato, you're a blessed child."

DJ Tira parties it up with Big Brother Mzansi star Themba

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Tira took to social media to share a snap of himself with Big Brother Mzansi star, Themba. The Thank You Mr DJ hitmaker and Ghost partied up a storm in Moloko, Pretoria.

Themba's fans, known as #GhostNation, were happy to see their fave rubbing shoulders with one of the big boys of the Mzansi music industry, since he is an aspiring musician.

Other former #BBMzansi housemates such as Libo, Tulz and Vyno were also in the building. Makoya Bearings took to Instagram on Monday, 11 April to share the snaps of himself with Themba.

Source: Briefly News