Asavela Mqokiyana has taken to social media to share that she's a gone girl after she tied the knot the traditional way a few days ago

The former Isibaya star posted snaps of herself rocking a full makoti outfit and also confirmed that she's now someone's wife via a tweet

Some social media users congratulated the Abomama actress while her admirers were left disappointed after the stunner shared her good news

Asavela Mnqithi-Mqokiyana is a gone girl. The stunner, popularly known for her role on Isibaya, is now a married woman.

Asavela Mqokiyana of ‘Isibaya’ is now a married woman. Image"@asavela_m

Source: Instagram

The actress, who played the character of Ntwenhle Ndlovu on the now-defunct soapie, took to social media to share her exciting news. The young star's post left many Mzansi men nursing their broken hearts.

Taking to Twitter, the Abomama actress, posted snaps f herself rocking a full makoti outfit. She asked her fans if their wives are also as gorgeous as her.

She then posted that she's someone's boo forever after trying the knot the traditional way. Asavela wrote:

"I am a whole wife?????? ndiyiGone girl forever!"

The stunner's female fans congratulated her while mostly her admirers shared how disappointed they were that she's now someone's wife.

@ShadrackKalet10 said:

"Congratulations to you Nana."

@Makhido asked:

"Who has decided to monopolise our crush now?"

@lesedikhonzile commented:

"A whole wife, I’m crying."

@zikiza wrote:

"Congrats sisi on your union."

@Maselelo_Kgoale added:

"Congratulations Asa. All the best in your marriage."

Faith Nketsi ties the knot, Mzansi men sad

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Faith Nketsi is off the market. The stunner topped the trends list when Mzansi reacted to her wedding to businessman, Nzuzo Njilo.

Mzansi men are not happy that Faith has been taken. Some even shared that they'll wait for her marriage to end. The men, who think they stood a chance with her, also shaded the reality TV star's new hubby for putting the ring on it allegedly because Faith belongs to "the street".

Peeps took to Twitter to share videos and screenshots of Faith Nketsi and Nzuzo's wedding. While most men were pressed that she's gone, some women defended her.

