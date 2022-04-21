The Wife actress Mandisa played by the talented Zikhona Sondlaka, got under the show viewers' skins after the recent episodes that were released

Mandisa trended on social media as fans shared their thoughts on her behaviour and working with the Zulu brothers' enemies, the Majolas

Peeps agreed that Mandisa does not deserve to be married into the Zulu family and her character should be killed off

Mandisa trended on social media, following her uncalled for behaviour. The star proved that she can do whatever it takes to take her revenge against the Zulu brothers without even thinking about the consequences.

Viewers of the popular Showmax telenovela 'The Wife' called out Mandisa for working with the Majola brothers to betray the Zulus. Image: @zikhonasondlaka

Source: Instagram

In the new episodes uploaded on Showmax, Mandisa, played by fan favourite actress Zikhona Sondlaka joined hands with Zulu brother's sworn enemies, the infamous Majola brothers.

Mandisa's silly behaviour did not only anger fans. Many called for her exit from the show, saying that if left alone, Mandisa would do more damage.

Angry viewers flooded Twitter with different suggestions of what should happen to Mandisa.

@BusiMsibi21 said:

"#TheWifeShowmax Now I see why Mandisa is not a Zulu wife. If she's not turning Nqoba against his brother, she's working with the family's enemy."

@lynnicyy noted:

"Mandisa deserves every bullet coming for her. I pray Nqoba pulls the trigger… she’s gotten too comfortable."

@SaneSidimba added:

"Mandisa sold the Zulu family to the Majola brothers just because of greed and jealousy. The is a reason they killed Mandisa early in the book. This is the biggest betrayal ever."

@montricia_lota added:

"First, the R80million. Now, this? Lol, Mandisa is bitter, greedy and jealous, pls. Also, she's always trying to turn Nqoba against his brothers. Busy planting seeds of doubt. Nah, she does not deserve to be a Zulu wife this one."

@MinisterOfExce1 commented:

"I can't believe Mandisa sold out her own man."

