The Wife Season 2 is giving viewers the content they signed up for with more intriguing drama and steamy romance

The new episodes of the popular Showmax telenovela had the show trending as peeps talked about Qhawe and Naledi's budding romance

However, some viewers are more concerned about Sambulo's (Sipho Ndlovu) safety and wellbeing after the last episode

New episodes of Showmax's telenovela The Wife have been released, and peeps are here for the drama. The show started trending on social media following the new episodes as fans shared their views.

As expected, the intriguing show comes with a new twist that blows viewers' minds away. This week, Qhawe, played by the talented Kwenzo Ngcobo and Naledi, played by the beautiful Gaisang K Noge, stole viewers' hearts.

The pair's budding romance set tongues wagging as peeps tagged Qhawe "the Woolworths of amadoda" in the streets. Some said the two could even replace Hlomu and Mqhele as the national couple. Twitter is buzzing with praises for the new 'IT' couple.

@naledijumbo said:

"How many more episodes until Season 3? I just want to focus on Qhawe and Naledi, pls."

@XolieMahlangu wrote:

"Qhawe saw Naledi and immediately saw his wife. When you know, you know. I love it."

@lillysondlo noted:

"I wouldn't mind seeing them all the time, please if it were up to me, I would watch them so that I could avoid fast-forwarding ninani I love Qhawe and Naledi ndithini."

However, some fans have expressed concerns about Sambulo's death. Many feel the character played by Sipho Ndlovu must not be killed off.

@lillysondlo said:

" 'The Wife' wouldn't make sense without Sambulo please please hear me out, I know his screen time is not a a lot, but sana when he appears he makes sure to leave a mark please, ndiyamthanda bethuna."

@ndwandwe1812 said:

"Sambulo better not die."

