The Queen introduced three new actors in March to play Brutus's sons, and the one who stood out was Bhambatha, played by Khumbuza Meyiwa

Mbambatha has fallen in love with Thando and in yesterday's episode, the pair went on an awkward and hilarious date

South African viewers found themselves surprised by how the date even came to pass as the pair seem ill-suited to each other

Mzansi viewers are huge fans of TV dates and The Queen has served its viewers with several funny ones. In yesterday's episode, it was no different as Thando, played by Jessica Nkosi, and Bhambatha, played by Khumbuza Meyiwa, went on a date after meeting for the first time.

Like many love stories, the date didn't start, or even end, on a good note. After meeting, the prospective couple discussed where they'll be dining and Bhambatha suggested Kwa Mai Mai, a local spot in the CBD of Johannesburg that serves traditional Zulu food.

Mzansi enjoyed the latest episode of 'The Queen', which centred on Thando and Bahambatha's awkward date. Image: @jessicankosi / @Ferguson_Films

Thando made it clear that she didn't want to go there and would never step foot in the place again. The pair ended up going to a popular posh restaurant called Noma's. They headed to the restaurant and as soon as the menu arrived, Bhambatha started complaining about the prices and compared them to Kwa Mai Mai prices, which were relatively cheaper.

Mzansi had so many opinions about the date, with @abu_Macdonald saying:

"Bambatha and Thando are not a match... #TheQueenMzansi"

@Tasty_Hlo said:

"Bambatha is my fav! #TheQueenMzansi"

@Zamathole14 said:

"Guys like Bhambatha make me happy... Zulu man!!! #TheQueenMzansi"

@OfentseTheOne added:

Thando and Brutus’ son are so not compatible, what are they doing to start with? ‍#TheQueenMzansi"

The Queen wows viewers with Connie Ferguson’s gorgeous wedding dress

Briefly News previously reported that show wowed viewers with Connie Ferguson's gorgeous wedding dress. The show was trending for their wedding episode which featured other famous faces from other shows making an appearance such as Lindiwe played by Sindi Dlathu on The River who attended the wedding.

Harriet Khoza played by Connie Ferguson was wearing every woman's dream couture wedding dress designed by luxurious brand Biji - La Maison de Couture, the same brand that designed Zozibini Thunzi's Miss Universe 2019 pageant gowns.

Legendary singer Lira also made an appearance on the show. Mzansi viewers were in awe of the amazing work the production team did in putting together such a spectacular wedding.

