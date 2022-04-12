'The Queen' has been trending on Twitter as South Africa's favourite television couple tied the knot on Monday and stunned Mzansi viewers with its breathtaking wedding episode between Harriet and Hector

The wedding production team brought in a luxurious brand Biji - La Maison de Couture to make Harriet's gown, and invited Lindiwe from ''The River' to attend the wedding

Viewers applauded the entire team for putting the spectacular event together with such great visuals and great quality

One thing 'The Queen' brought to its audience, is storylines that address issues happening in South Africa, and, with that, Mzansi viewers enjoyed watching the television show's weddings. The show has added opulence to the many titles fans have called it with its latest wedding episode. On Monday evening the show was trending on Twitter for its spectacular wedding between characters, Harriet Khoza played by Connie Ferguson and Hector Sebata played by Rapulana Seiphemo.

‘The Queen Mzansi’ stuns viewers with Connie Ferguson’s gorgeous wedding dress. Image: @connie_ferguson / @loymacdonald / @jessicankosi / @rapulanas

The show offered its fans another chance to see the two characters become one, once gain on their television screens. Shot in Avaianto in Muldersdrift Johannesburg, the wedding stunned Mzansi fans with Harriet's gorgeous gown designed by luxurious brand Biji - La Maison de Couture, the very same designer who made Miss Universe, Zozibini Thunzi's gowns at the world-stage pageant.

The wedding also had 'The River's award-winning actress Sindi Dlathu who plays Lindiwe make an appearance as Harriet Khoza's friend. To wrap things up, legendary singer Lira graced our screens as she performed at the wedding. Viewers couldn't contain their excitement and quickly went on Twitter to applaud Ferguson Films for their impressive quality work and the bride's beautiful dress and ageless face.

@LeeanneP10 said:

"Connie is gorgeous, a timeless beauty"

@k_malau said:

"The visuals were insane, it looked top notch."

@Nontomb73344033 added:

"The Queen herself she is so beautiful and she is a lady"

@Jabu_Macdonald said:

"#TheQueenMzansi The budget for this wedding is on another level"

Others reminisced of old times when Harriet and Hector were a couple on 'Generations', playing Karabo and Tau with @galade saying:

"From generations to The Queen"

'The Queen’ reportedly cancelled after 7 years, viewers of the Mzansi Magic telenovela share mixed reactions

In other news reports, Briefly News reported that 'The Queen' is reportedly getting cancelled after seven years of airing on DSTV's Mzansi Magic. Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared that the show will not be renewed for another season.

Phil also shared that the current season of the show is likely to be the last. Viewers of the show commented on Phil's twee, with many expressing that they are actually glad the show is getting cancelled.

The show has been produced by the powerhouse production company Fergusons Film, owned by Connie Ferguson and her late husband Shona Ferguson.

