The 2022 DStv Mzansi Viewer's Choice Awards took place on Wednesday, 13th April at The Indaba Club, Sandton

Guests at the luxury event included Lasizwe Dambuzo, Shauwn Mkhize, notable media personality Mihlali Ndamase and comedian Mpho Popps

The incredible nominees headed online to share their joy at their achievement, with Mzansi wishing their favs well in the comments

After nearly two years of postponement due to COVID-19 restrictions, The DStv Mzansi Viewer's Choice Awards are back with a bang. The A-list nominees for the 2022 awards were announced at a star-studded event on Wednesday, 13th of April at the exclusive Inanda Club, Sandton.

Briefly News had the honour of attending the extravagant affair.

Lasizwe Dambuzo, Mihlali Ndamase and MaMkhize all stepped out for this year's DStv Mzansi Viewer's Choice Awards. Images: Supplied

Guests of the luxury event included notable social media personalities Mihlali Ndamase and Lasizwe Dambuza, who received a nomination in the "Favourite Personality" category. The besties definitely did not let a little healthy competition get between them as they graced the blue carpet arm-in-arm.

Mzansi's favourite media personalities: Lasizwe, Mihlali & MaMkhize

Lasizwe Dambuza

King Lasizwe kept things bold and edgy in a sparkly silver dress. He paired the look with a wavy hairdo and the socialite's edges were definitely laid to the gods. Heading to his Instagram account, the comedian shared his joy at being the only man nominated in the female-dominated category:

"Now would you look at that, I’ve been nominated for Favorite Personality for the #DStvMVCA! in a female-dominated category. Let’s rock!" he captioned the social media flex.

It seems Lasizwe might be the clear fan-favourite for the award as many celebrity friends headed online to wish him well. Check out some of their reactions below:

@pearlmodiadie said:

"Congratulations honey!"

@lornamaseko said:

"Like how gorgeous are you? And a huge congratulations fam."

@londii_paris said:

"Congratulations, baby."

Mihlali Ndamase

Mihlali, while not nominated, attended the event in support of her industry friends. She kept things understated in a pretty silk blouse and fitted black pants. The starlet rocked her shaved head and Mzansi was definitely feeling the bold look.

Heading to her Instagram, Ndamase shared a few pictures from the prestigious nomination ceremony and showed major love to all the nominees.

Check out her post below:

Dr Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize

It's no surprise that MaMkhize did not come to play as she stepped out onto the blue carpet on nomination night. The Royal AM's President turned heads as she flaunted her physique in a fitted baby blue number.

Taking to her Instagram, MaMkhize made sure to let her followers know what an honour it had been to receive a nomination in the "Favourite Personality" category:

Her legion of loyal supporters headed online to rally votes for their beloved MaMkhize. Peeps made sure to thank the philanthropist for all her hard work serving the community over the years.

Check out some of the comments below:

@wallaciejnr said:

"Mamkhize you rock ma and this goes to you, you've brought so much joy and love on our TV screens."

Mzansi's favourite comedians: Mpho Popps shares what the DStv nomination means to him

Comedian Mpho Popps says he feels hopeful for a win at this year's Mzansi Viewer's Choice Awards. Speaking exclusively with Briefly News, the local funnyman shared that it's not the first time he's been nominated in the category:

"I’m not gonna act cool like I’m used to this, every time I see myself on screen or on a billboard my heart lights up. So seeing my name and my face up there on the screens last night was absolutely incredible, I’m really excited about these awards and it’s not my first time being nominated but I’ve got a good feeling this time round," he told the publication.

The incredible comedian, who's best known for winning hearts on the hit SABC 3 reality competition show 'Strictly Come Dancing', also took to social media to rally support from his followers. He gave a special shout out to fellow nominees, Nina Hastie and Celeste Ntuli.

Check out some of the reactions to his post below. There was definitely a lot of fan love:

itsjakime said:

"Let’s go. Congratulations Grootman."

jessicadubelive said:

"ALL THE BEST POPPS!!"

The DStv Mzansi Viewer's Choice Awards ceremony, hosted by #BBMzansi favourite Lawrence Maleka, will be held on 25 June at the Sun Arena and broadcast live on DStv.

