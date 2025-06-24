Nonku Williams is finally ready to break her silence to share the truth about her past marriage

The reality TV star's episode on Untied promises a closer look into the real Nonku, past and present, and what makes her who she is

This comes after she officially announced her exit from The Real Housewives of Durban after years with the franchise

Nonku Williams is set to share the chilling and messy details about her failed marriage on 'Untied.' Images: nonku_williams

Nonku Williams says she's ready to share her truth about her divorce and the trauma she carried from her failed marriage.

Nonku Williams to reveal the truth about her marriage

Showmax has introduced a new show called Untied, which delves deep into the failed marriages and often messy divorces of some of the country's most famous women.

The show officially kicks off with its first episode, with none other than former Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams, who is set to shed light on her experience with marriage and why she chose to walk away.

Showmax publicist, Katlego Molubi, told Briefly News that Nonku's episode was a must-watch:

"This conversation will reveal a side of Nonku you’ve never seen before, and you won’t want to miss it."

Nonku Williams says she's grateful that she can now speak about her marriage and help others. Image: nonku_williams

It is widely known that Nonku was married; however, the identity of her ex-husband remains unknown, although there have been speculations that she was married to Simon Guobadia.

Nonku said her divorce helped her rediscover herself:

"My divorce was a turning point in discovering my true identity and self-worth. I've come to realise that my value and worth aren't determined by my marital status or external validation. Instead, I've found my identity in God, and that's given me a sense of purpose and freedom. I know who I am, and I know that I matter – not because of what others think, but because of who God is."

In recent years, she attempted to move on with the controversial Dumisani Ndlazi, known as Rough Diamond, who was said to have paid lobola for Nonku before their relationship ended in tears.

A single mother of three, Nonku shares her oldest daughter, Nothile, with late gospel singer, Sfiso Ncwane, and appears to be following in her father's footsteps.

Nonku Williams opens up about her horrific relationship

While she rarely talks about her romantic partners anymore, Nonku once opened up about an incident that left her emotionally scarred.

She detailed a traumatic experience in her relationship, where she alleges her ex chased her around their house with a gun and threatened to shoot, all because of a misplaced wallet:

"I remember running out of the house, and he went and took his gun. He chased me with the gun and he cocked it and then he asked, 'Where’s my wallet?' I know it in my heart that if I had said I don’t know one more time, he was going to pull the trigger."

Nonku Williams will talk about her failed marriage and why she walked away, on ‘Untied’. Image: nonku_williams

Source: Instagram

She noted another incident where she forgot her ex's jacket, and was blasted with profanity:

"He would say swear words I can’t even repeat, all because I did not obey him by bringing the jacket. I was six months pregnant with his child, and all that I did was forget his jacket. He just went on and on in the car about what a disgrace I was."

Nonku Williams seemingly baptises Jojo Robinson

In more Nonku Williams updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the reality TV star seemingly baptising Jojo Robinson on camera.

Nonku claimed that if Jojo wanted them to remain friends, she would have to be cleansed, and after news broke out about their friendship ending, it seems Jojo may have made a decision.

