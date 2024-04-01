The Real Housewives Of Durban star Nonku Williams accused her ex-lover Rough Diamond of harassment

The star, through her lawyer, demanded that Rough Diamond stop harassing her family, children and business associates

This was after Rough Diamond demanded an apology from Nonku or face legal action after claiming that he stole from her

‘RHOD’ Star Nonku Williams accused Rough Diamond of harassment. Image: @nonku_williams, @ndlanzidumisani

Reality TV star and businesswoman Nonku Williams is at loggerheads with her ex-lover, Dumsani "Rough Diamond" Ndlanzi. The drama between them intensified as Williams made a damning allegation about Ndlanzi.

Nonku Williams accuses Rough Diamond of harassment

Things just got more intense as the Real Housewives Of Durban star Nonku accused her ex-lover of harassing her family and business associates. According to ZiMoja, Williams, through her lawyers, demanded that Dumisani stop harassing her family, children and business associates.

The letter seen by the publication reads:

"Given the circumstances, we are directed to request that your client furnish us with a written assurance that they will refrain from engaging in any form of harassment towards our client, including but not limited to, contacting her family members or professional associates.

"If your client fails to provide the requested undertaking, we are authorised to initiate legal proceedings to obtain an injunction preventing your client from engaging in such behaviour. It is understood that should our client be compelled to take such action, we will pursue punitive costs orders against your client..."

Responding to the accusation, Rough Diamond denied harassing her family and also claimed that Nonku's mother still calls him and tells him he was the best man for Williams.

He said:

"I took care of everyone in that family. I even threw her mother a birthday party. Funny she says I am harassing her family when her mother is still calling me, telling me I was the best man for her daughter."

Nonku Williams talks about finding love again

Meanwhile, Briefly News also reported that The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams is ready to find love again after her humiliating breakup with Dumisani Ndlazi, popularly known as Rough Diamond.

Although many never admit that they went under the knife to achieve their flawless bodies, Nonku Williams is open about the work she has done on her body.

