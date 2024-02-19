The Real Housewives of Durban reality star Nonku Williams accuses her ex-boyfriend Dumisani Ndlanzi of scamming her

The star said Dumisani, nicknamed Rough Diamond, scammed her of materials worth R300,000

The accused has repeatedly denied scamming his ex-girlfriend, and he stated that Nonku needs to move on

Reality TV star and businesswoman Nonku Williams regrets mixing business and pleasure and has called out her ex-boyfriend Dumisani Ndlanzi, also known as Rough Diamond, for scamming her.

Nonku Williams accuses Rough Diamond of scamming her R300K, but the man says no case has been opened. Image: @nonku_williams.

Nonku Williams claims Rough Diamond did her dirty

The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams is not backing down on the accusations that her ex-boyfriend Dumisani Ndlanzi scammed her.

According to ZiMoja, Nonku claims that Rough Diamon scammed her of building materials worth R300,000.

"That man scammed me! He stole material from the site worth R300 000."

Nonku now knows that mixing business and pleasure is a no-no.

"I was in love. I mixed my business with pleasure, and I regret it. but I also learned my lesson. I am here, and I have moved on."

Rough Diamond denies scamming Nonku

Dumisani 'Rough Diamond' Ndlanzi has repeatedly denied scamming his ex-girlfriend. This time is no different and he even stated that Nonku needs to move on.

"I still maintain my innocence. I never scammed Nonku, and she knows," Dumisani was quoted saying.

He even reiterated that there was never a case opened at the police station.

What you need to know about Nonku Williams and Rough Diamond's shady relationship

Following their break up, Nonku Williams alleged that Rough Diamond swindled her millions from a tender they had secured together. People close to the story claimed that Nonku was left in debt after Ndlanzi borrowed building materials from her suppliers using her name.

Nonku Williams insisted that she had opened a case and that the matter was handled by her legal team.

Rough Diamond denied these claims on Instagram Live and said he used to help Nonku Williams financially as her man.

