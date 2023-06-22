The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams' ex-boyfriend Dumisani Ndlazi has finally reacted to the claims that he scammed her

Dumisani "Rough Diamond" Ndlanzi came clean about the allegations despite Nonku Williams confirming it and saying it is now a legal matter

Speaking during an Instagram Live session, RD said he never scammed the reality TV star, but he used to assist her financially

Nonku Williams' ex-boyfriend Dumisani Ndlanzi popularly known as Rough Diamond has broken his silence following reports that he scammed the reality TV star.

‘RHOD’ star Nonku Williams’ ex-Dumisani “RD” Ndlanzi says he never swindled her. Image: @ndlanzidumisani

Source: Instagram

Nonku Williams' ex-boyfriend Rough Diamond clears the air about scamming her

The Real Housewives of Durban fans have finally gotten to hear Rough Diamond's side of the story following claims that he scammed Nonku Williams.

According to ZiMoja, the RD swindled the reality television star of millions from a tender they had secured together. Sources close to the former couple also disclosed that Nonku was left in debt after her ex-boyfriend borrowed building materials from her suppliers under her name.

Speaking during an Instagram Live session shared by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, Dumisani Ndlanzi poured cold water on all the allegations. He claimed he never scammed Nonku Williams, but he actually assisted her financially when she was struggling.

Nonku Williams' followers react to Rough Diamond's claims that he never scammed her

Rough Diamond's post confused fans because Nonku confirmed during The Real Housewives of Durban reunion that the case was handed over to her lawyers. Some fans said they believe RD.

@miss.kittypong said:

"So vele the engagement between him and Nonku lasted 5 - 7 working days, excluding weekends and public holidays? "

@katemakahane wrote:

"Do you still remember what sorisha said on RHOD?"

@koketso_mphosi added:

"Everything he says sounds right"

@thabang4real2 noted:

"From what I've seen of Nonku on the show..... I Believe RD!!"

