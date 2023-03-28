Nonku Williams and her notorious boyfriend Rough Diamond are engaged to be married and got tongues wagging

Rough Diamond got down on bended knee before popping the question, and the video of the proposal is trending

A lot of Mzansi social media users are worried about The Real Housewives of Durban star, and they believe she can do better

Nonku Williams and Dumisani Ndlazi got engaged. Image: @nonku_williams/Instagram and @Jabu_Macdonald/Twitter

Source: UGC

Nonku Williams and her ex-convict bae Dumisani Ndlazi, known as Rough Diamond, are headed to the wedding aisle. The lovebirds recently got engaged, and the romantic proposal video went viral.

Controversial celebrity blogger Musa Khawula leaked the clip on social media, and Nonku can be seen saying yes to her future husband, reported ZAlebs.

The venue was beautifully decorated with balloons, candles, and rose petals. The Real Housewives of Durban and Dumisani were standing on a red carpet as they sealed the beautiful moment with a kiss.

Watch the Instagram video of the proposal below:

Mzansi discusses Nonku and Dumisani's pending nuptials

Nonku's fans were unhappy about the engagement; many said the relationship would end in tears. Some encouraged the TV personality to get a prenup because they mistrusted Dumisani's intentions.

@Crys_Mayere mentioned:

"I hate it when middle-aged, successful women throw their lives away like this."

@melmadira posted:

"Bathong! I'm so nervous for her."

@Kyonella21 wrote:

"PRENUP! I hope it’s what’s ringing in her head right now."

@KhumaloDanica commented:

"I know that D is good because why would she ignore all his faults? Yoh, it will end in tears."

@Tarrian_Maya stated:

"Marrying an ex-convict is wild."

@sirboring_26 tweeted:

"This is definitely gonna end in lawyers' letters."

@thandomasanabo posted:

"I hope she atl east now knows what he does for a living."

@ThandieDinga asked:

"Do women go for questionable men deliberately or very good and decent men are scarce?"

'The Real Housewives of Durban' star Nonku Williams allegedly sued for R2.2 million for breach of contract

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Nonku Williams is allegedly being dragged to court by a media company for failing to oblige with the terms of a contract.

The reality television star is reportedly being sued for loss of income, reputational damage and breach of contract.

Source: Briefly News