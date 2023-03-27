A stunning woman with the perfect hourglass figure got a lot of people's attention on social media

The beauty performed Kilimanjaro dance moves to the song Bhebha, and her TikTok video was a hit

People gave her dancing rave reviews in the comments section, and many appreciated her amazing looks

A gorgeous woman took part in a trending dance challenge: Image: @sphiweshange0

Source: TikTok

South Africa has no shortage of beautiful women, and new stunners are discovered on the internet every day. One lady showed off her dancing skills, but her beauty overshadowed her moves.

SA lady vibes to viral amapiano songs

Even though the woman made facial expressions like she was possessed, she still managed to charm thousands of people. Her dance was refreshing because she put a spin on the trending Kilimanjaro and Bhebha challenges, and her efforts were not in vain.

She posted the TikTok video on her page @sphiweshange0, which got 31 000 views in just two days.

Watch the gorgeous lady's dance moves in the video below:

SA TikTokker rate the woman's amapiano dancing

The gents in the comments wanted her to notice them and attempted to woo her with date offers and compliments.

@itumelengtaele said:

"Baby girl you look so amazing."

@Marcuwer mentioned:

"Not for the faint-hearted or those noodle makers brothers."

@user6615554502955 wrote:

"This woman has the power to make everything happen but she's not even aware."

@ThaboKhobodi shared:

"I am so crushing on you, big-time queen."

@heinoerson asked:

"Where are your uncles? Let the negotiations begin rather."

@Tman asked:

"Would you mind if I asked to take you out?"

@nathimahlangu11 stated:

"I love the Undertaker look."

@thembasmith240

"Cream,❤️the best of the best."

