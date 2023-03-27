An amazing dancer recently went viral on social media thanks to her jaw-dropping moves that got over 6 000 likes

The lady was doing the most to a gqom song, and she had unique moves that she displayed in a beautifully done performance

Online users commented on the video and shared their thoughts about her approach to dancing to gqom

A fantastic dancer on TikTok had many people amazed with her choreography. The lady showed her talent and incorporated hip-hop elements into her gqom dance.

A woman dances to gqom, and many people were amazed when she did some hip-hop moves too. Image: @yodancegirl_tbk

The video attracted thousands of people's attention. Online users shared their thoughts about the dance.

SA woman goes viral for dancing up a storm

A woman, @yodancegirl_tbk, decided to dance to gqom, and she started the routine by doing a bit of krumping. The dancer then did more energetic moves keeping up with the beat.

Watch the performance below:

South Africans blown away by gqom choreography

Many people commented on the video and said they did not expect her to krump. Mzansi peeps love to dance, and many showered the lady with compliments.

@lindelwa_kandlovu commented:

"You give me chills. You dance beautifully ma’am."

@bulletmm commented:

"I'm those two guys, so impressed. I'm proud of you my Queen, keep it up."

@user193303115503 commented:

"Wow dear, I wish I was as energetic as you are and the way you move is so magical."

@misschangez commented:

"I need to see a doctor. Something is definitely wrong with me beause wow."

@cardi_d5 commented:

"Too much karate. I'm scared@msiwanthi. Never judge a book by its cover. You nailed this woman."

