A South African schoolgirl went viral as she showed off her lit dance moves during schooltime to her peers' delight

The girl who attends a South African private school in Pretoria went viral as she got down for her classmate

The energetic girl who attends Christian Brothers' College (CBC) blew people away when she took to the stage and enthralled her supportive schoolmates

One CBC student went viral for busting some Bacardi dance moves on social media. The TikTok video had many people cheering because of her talent.

A Christian Brothers' College student went viral after doing some popular dance moves to South African songs. Image: @mbali.mthethwa

Online users could not help but be amazed after seeing this girl take to the dance floor. The girl in the video clearly has a reputation for being the best dancer, and her friends insist she busts some moves.

Christian Brothers' College Pretoria student goes viral over moves

A video posted by @mbali.mthethwa shows the CBC student who went viral after doing some of the most popular dances in South Africa. In a video, one girl is brought to the stage by a friend, and she does various moves, including Bacardi and vosho.

Watch a video of her performance below:

South Africans react to CBC Pretoria student's dance talent

Online users could not help but be in awe of the girl. South African school students are known for their epic dance ability, and this latest video did not disappoint.

Mel Mo536 commented:

"That look at the end okare ore 'lena la lapisa. [You guys are tiring]"

Reo commented:

"That look at the end."

Nosipho L commented:

"Those pauses were very much necessary."

user3738111311144 commented:

"That Bacardi."

K commented:

"My fighter."

user_Lango commented:

"Dear world, that’s how you hype people up."

user84508375444StaciMapsPot commented:

"Lovely."

Syie mpae thie Moyo

"She dance like Cooper Pabi."

