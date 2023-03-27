A woman took part in one of the latest dance crazes in the Bacardi music genre, and she mesmerised people

TikTok is alight with a viral dance challenge to Bhebha, and people can not get enough of the groovy routine

Young women mostly dominate the dance trend, but one groovist decided to take part to represent people her age

People loved it after one lady did one of the latest dance challenges. The woman born in the 80s was dancing to a viral Bacardi song, Bhebha, by Shaummusiq and more artists.

A woman in her 30s did a TikTok dance challenge to 'Bhebha'. Many people loved her version. Image: @madam_speaker

The dance routine is one of many challenges created on the app. Netizens cannot get enough of seeing people get their groove o,n and this creator was a pleasure to watch.

TikTokker dances to Bhebha in viral video

A woman born in the 80s, @madam___speaker, did the Bhebha dance. The stunner posted the video of herself in a short dress and heels doing the beloved dance.

South Africans love woman in her 30s dancing to Bhebha

Many people could not get enough of the lady. South Africans love to watch others dance, and this lady was no exception.

@mamaneelo commented:

"You represented us very well, madam speaker."

@nthabz4christ commented:

"Lol, I always drag my mom but ma80s are the standard shem."

@delani27: commented:

"Yes Mogal, and we are ageing gracefully, just like wine in fact. The older we get, the finer we are."

@lovethelookfashionhouse commented:

"You represented us very well."

@sanelemjc commented:

"I'm catching feelings, I love you mama."

Source: Briefly News