Two school kids were in the middle of a dance circle at school with friends who were cheering them

One TikTok video shows the young kid doing the most at a school gathering with another schoolgirl dancing up a storm

Online users commented on the video to show some love to the duo having fun together to some Bacardi music

A video on TikTok of school kids dancing amazed people as the children danced without a care.

A South African schoolboy was dancing his heart out, and people enjoyed it. Image: TikTok/@ze..s.a4vibes

Online users commented on the video, singing the young boy's praises. The video got over 100 000 likes as peeps raved over the kids.

Mzansi students dancing at school

A boy and a girl went viral in a video by @ze..s.a4vibes where they had fun dancing. In the video, the boy can be seen moving his waist to the rhythm of a song. The youngsters were dancing to Dabrazzo's Cowboy Dinaka with Sbally Sa Kazi.

Watch the video below:

Online users blown away by schoolboy's moves

The video of children having fun thoroughly amused people. South Africans love to see school kids dance, and this guy was a hit with his energy.

user1671522576884 commented:

"I like this dance."

Lil_ Ven9 commented:

"This guy is soo talented."

user9611629244441

"So talented."

Bendicíon commented:

"He won this challenge."

nomfusimfura commented:

"I don't know what to say."

Katlii Mokoena commented:

"To think I've caught these kids bathing."

