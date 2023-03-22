South Africa's Madea has once again shown the internet whose boss, this time with his take on the Bacardi dance challenge

Dressed in nothing but a towel, @general_kels_ showed us all what girls in the club look like when they attempt the challenge

Once again, South Africans could not get enough - everything from his skill to his impersonations is enough to have Mzansi rolling with laughter

A cosplaying "baddie" in a towel might be the winner of the viral 'Bacardi' dance challenge. The dance taking the internet by storm got a new competitor when @general_kels_ took the wheel.

SA's Madea slays the viral 'Bacardi' challenge. Image: @general_kels_ Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

The TikTokker, known for his excellent female impersonation, gave us a rendition of the dance, and Mzansi was dancing along.

It's hard not to love the online comedian, whether he is impersonating our moms or club girls, South Africa finds him hilarious.

SA's Madea has 'Bacardi' Challenge in chokehold

@general_kels_'s take on the famous dance challenge solidifies his status as he perfectly impersonates what he calls Bacardi girls in the club.

Watch the video here:

Mzansi is here for dancing Madea:

People can't get enough of the TikTokker.

Briefly News put together the best reactions:

@buizethembiso wanted a free lesson:

"Chomieee please teach me to dance like this."

@itsliyahlouw16 loved the moves:

"It's that first move with the leg for me."

@itts_her loved the look:

"Is that suppose to be a cleavage."

@tlttsengiwe1988 is in love:

"I love you please."

Source: Briefly News