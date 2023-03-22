When a South African hears those violins play, everyone knows it is time for one thing - the hit show 7 De Laan on SABC 2

Two students brought back our childhood when they danced to the famous theme song that everyone in Mzansi loves

The comments went wild - not only did people love the dance, but many felt that they resembled two of the characters from the show

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

We all knew that 7pm in South African households meant one thing - for many, it still does. When that violin plays, it is time for our moms, dads, tannies and ooms to catch up with their favourite show.

These learners dancing to the '7 De Laan' theme song sent SA down memory lane. Image: @swizz.n.sizz81 Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Two learners who share a TikTok account took our nostalgia to the next level when they created a TikTok dance to one of Mzansi's favourite theme songs.

The learners are revamping our love for 7 De Laan

The ladies known by the handle @swizz.n.sizz81 are taking the whole of Mzansi back to their childhood. The theme song makes the old people feel right at home and introduces the new generation to the ultimate SA show.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Watch the video here:

Mzansi had a great laugh over the video

People couldn't get enough of the video, with some even commenting that the students reminded them of cast members from the show.

Briefly News compiled some funny comments

@aakifah.ismail thought the girls reminded them of characters from the show:

"Aggie and Paula."

@leigh.bee21 felt the dance in her soul:

"Doing a TikTok dance to the 7de laan soundtrack is something I never thought I needed to see."

@babyteebs wanted them to do more:

"Next someone do the Generations theme song."

@mia_pretorius1 said it made her day:

"First TikTok I watched when I woke up and my whole mood for today just got better."

Pretoria schoolgirls drop fire Kilimanjaro TikTok dance challenge that sends Mzansi screaming: "Let her cook"

Recently Briefly News wrote about Pretoria schoolgirls who slayed the Kilimanjaro dance challenge.

The student TikTokker shared a video of herself and her friends oozing the confidence of a dance professional. To say South Africa went nuts is an understatement.

The comments were full of people asking the girls to do more challenges. It's clear Mzansi loves these dances.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News