South Africans are showing off their dance moves in the trending Bacardi dance challenge

A lot of Pitori huns have wowed many peeps with their moves in the challenge, but some men are joining too

A male TikTok user left social media users in stitches when he attempted the viral challenge

The Bacardi dance challenge has exposed many talented dancers. Peeps have been spicing up the dance and Mzansi is here for it.

A South African man nailed the Bacardi dance challenge in a viral TikTok video. Image: @sphalaphala2

Source: TikTok

TikTok has been awash with interesting videos of the Bacardi dance challenge, from schoolchildren, elderly people, saucy babes with banging bodies and now men have joined the train.

Shirtless Mzansi man in tight shorts wows TikTokkers with cool Bacardi dance moves

A TikTok user with the handle @sphalaphala2 left Mzansi in stitches when he hopped onto the Bacardi trend. The talented dancer rocking tight colourful shorts showed some ladies how the Bacardi dance is done in the video that has amassed more than a million views.

Mzansi TikTokkers react to video of man in tight shorts nailing Bacardi dance

As expected, peeps jumped into the viral post's comments section with hilarious comments. Many felt the man could easily give the ladies a run for their money.

@Rebokile Hlongwane said:

"Someone said woza pillar of strength."

@ZOLA NGUBO commented:

"can everyone heart my comment for him."

@Pastor X || Therapist || Coach wrote:

"Am I the only who saw some oil there or should I forget about heaven?"

@KGEE added:

"The day I know how to dance to this songs weeeeeee."

@Your Big Sis noted:

"I enjoy this genre of music so much . Please recommend songs I can listen to guys?"

Pretoria girl in adorable tutu wows SA with Bacardi dance, TikTok video gets 100K views

In other news, Briefly News reported that one little girl took part in the viral Bacardi dance challenge and gave her online competitors a run for their money. She displayed her skills for the world and looked like a seasoned dancer.

The TikTok video was posted by @lebogangmamaremod and thousands of netizens were virtually cheering for the talented girl. The clip was oozing cuteness and people could not get enough. Watch the TikTok video below:

People rated the girl's dancing in the comments section, and the majority of viewers gave her rave reviews.

