A video of two little boys having a friendly dance competition went viral as people gushed about their childish fun

The video had many people entertained as they watched the cute kids keep up with the fun beat

Online users were enjoying the video as it got thousands of likes from TikTok users who could not get enough

Two little boys in South Africa, Soshanguve, were dancing up a storm in a face-off. The little children in primary looked like they were having a friendly battle.

Two Mzansi schoolchildren in primary school looked like they were having fun as they faced each other in a dance face-off. Image: @ngwanyana_wale_bombshell

Online users could not help but gush over the cute kids. The video inspired Mzansi to crack jokes about how serious the primary schoolers tried to look.

2 South African school kids groove against each other

Cute kids posted on TikTok by @ngwanyana_wale_bombshell had a dance-off against each other. The video shows how they got super close in an attempt to out-dance each other. Watch the video below:

Mzansi amused by Soshanguve boys' friendly dance battle

Netizens enjoy seeing videos of kids dancing, and the dancing duo was a hit. Many TikTiok users picked who they thought was the most mischievous between the two boys.

cuth Sika commented:

"The conversation here is intense yet friendly."

Seponono Maluting commented:

"Are going to pretend as if their face expressions doesn't do the things, may God bless them and give them all their heart desires."

user4344624985815 commented:

"The white shirt his asking to chew then wat about the one ma pull over o reng please help."

NthabisengM commented:

"The 1 with pullover will cause alot of trouble."

Lesego Earlassgee Ma commented:

"The one with pullover he is going to chow people's girlfriends."

