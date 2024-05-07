Singer Makhadzi revealed the budget for her upcoming music video for Number 1, which will drop on the same day as the song

Number 1 features Nigerian singer Iyanya and music producer Prince Benza, and it will premiere on 10 May

On her Facebook page, Makhadzi said she spent half a million rand on the music video, promising her fans quality

Makhadzi spared no expense when it came to shooting her upcoming music video. Makhadzi promises exclusivity and quality in her music video, saying fans are in for a treat.

Makhadzi's ‘Number 1’ music video cost her over half a million rand to shoot. Image: @makhadzisa

Image: @makhadzisa

Makhadzi spills the tea on her music video

Singer Makhadzi will be releasing new music on Friday, 10 May. The Limpopo star said Number 1 will be accompanied by new visuals.

On her Facebook page, Makhadzi revealed the budget for the project, saying it cost her an arm and a leg.

On Number 1, Makhadzi features Nigerian singer Iyanya and music producer Prince Benza. In addition to that, Makhadzi said the visuals were shot in Ghana by directors from Nigeria.

“I spent half a million on this music video. We call this investing in your craft. #takenotes. I can’t wait for you all to watch this. For the first time in my career, my fans are going to watch an expensive and exclusive music video. #no1 Number1 music video was short by Ghana directors in Nigeria . AFRICA WE ARE 1.”

Makhadzi hypes fans up for new release

The Ghanama singer has been promoting the song for weeks now. In one of her latest posts, she advised her fans to pre-save the song by clicking the link on her Instagram bio.

"Thank you very much, guys, for voting. Indeed, I’m the best female artist in Africa. Don’t forget to pre-save Number 1, dropping this Friday. Link on my bio and story."

Makhadzi wins bug at the Metro FM Awards

In a previous report from Briefly News, Makhadzi won big at the Metro FM Music Awards 2024 in a highly contested category. Makhadzi was nominated alongside Tyla, Kamo Mphela and more singers.

Makhadzi had social media buzzing when she showed up at the Metro FM Music Awards dressed to impress.

