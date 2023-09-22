Venda Queen Makhadzi dropped her long-awaited album titled M bofholowo

The musician posted on her Instagram timeline that she will be dropping and it is a full Limpopo album

Fans and followers of Makhadzi responded and flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Makhadzi Dropped her much-anticipated album recently. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Venda queen Makhadzi gears up her fans for summer 2023. The musician recently shared some great news about her releasing new hits on social media.

Makhadzi drops her album

The Ghanama hitmaker is ready for the December festive season. The musician shared some lekker news with her fans and followers.

The star went on Instagram and shared that she is finally dropping her long-awaited album Mbofholowo on Friday, 22 September 2022. The singer shared on her timeline a pic of her tracklist and captioned it:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"This evening, across all platforms. Spread the word to your extended family that December has officially arrived. We're embracing the authentic Limpopo vibe, carrying forward the legacy of Bujo Mujo, Dan Tshanda, and Brenda Fassie. I'm Makhadzi, and my love extends to each and every one of you. You can find the link in my bio."

See the post below:

Earlier this month, the star also dropped her single Johnny from the highly-anticipated album.

Fans salute Makhadzi

Shortly after, Makhadzi shared the news on social media that she is releasing her Mbofholowo album, and netizens went and commented on her post and congratulated her:

thagreatwhite_ responded:

"The way I love Johnny, I cannot wait."

yand.tshezi said:

"Glad the album drops tonight, but don't do this thing of releasing 1 by 1 again next time. Releasing 1 or 2 hits is fine, but the weekly thing wasn't it. I don't know, maybe it's just me."

meltzino replied:

"Go Tlaba monate."

noxguni said:

"Well done, my friend. super proud of u for this one and it's gonna go higher than you thought."

tsakihyp wrote:

"I hope one track will be song of the year."

Gats_Jr responded:

"The queen has cooked something for us."

TshenzhelaniMu1 said:

"Our venda queen."

Makhadzi faced backlash from Zimbabweans

In a previous report from Briefly News, Zimbabweans warned Makhadzi to apologise to Winky D. Many hurled insults at her because she accused the singer of trying to sabotage her performance.

Makhadzi recently called out Zim promoters in the UK after failing to perform at the Africa Music Festival. The award-winning singer claimed she was sabotaged because she is not a Zimbabwean.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News