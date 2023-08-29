Makhadzi's name has been charting trends and making headlines in Zimbabwe following her allegations against Winky D

The talented South African singer accused the rapper of sabotaging her performance at the Africa Music Festival UK

In a video making rounds on social media, the Ghanama singer claimed she was told she could only perform for a few minutes because she is not from Zimbabwe

Makhadzi recently called out Zim promoters in the UK after failing to perform at the Africa Music Festival. The award-winning singer claimed that she was sabotaged because she is not a Zimbabwean.

Makhadzi caused a buzz online when she called out Zimbabwean star Winky D. Image: @makhadzisa and @winkyddibigman

Makhadzi fumes after Africa Music Festival sabotage

Social media has been buzzing after singer Makhadzi called out Zim promoters and singer Winky D. The Ghanama hitmaker alleged that she was deliberately sabotaged by the Zimbabwean singer who performed for more than an hour, leaving her with a few minutes to perform.

A short video making rounds on social media shows the moment Makhadzi cut short her performance and told the concertgoers that her time slot had been cut short because she is not from Zimbabwe. She said:

"Good evening guys, I just wanted to tell you that I am going now. They said because I am not a Zimbabwean I can't take time on stage."

Makhadzi responds to backlash from Zimbabweans

The singer's claims about Winky D deliberately sabotaging her performance did not sit well with his fans. Many came out guns blazing at the Mjolo hitmaker and told her to apologise.

She took to her Facebook page and addressed the negative comments with a hilarious post in one of Zim's native languages, Shona.

