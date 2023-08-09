South Africa's streetwear brand Amakipkip has issued an apology to AKA's family and fans over the tribute t-shirts that caused a buzz on social media

Amakipkip came under fire for reportedly designing and selling t-shirts with AKA's face without the family's consent

The statement acknowledged that what they did was wrong and the tribute t-shirts have been discontinued

Amakipkip has issued a heartfelt statement apologising to the Forbes family and AKA's fans for printing and selling AKA's tribute t-shirts for R600.

Amakipkip has issued a statement apologising to AKA's family over the tribute t-shirts. Image: @akaworldwide and Twitter

Amakipkip reacts to AKA t-shirts backlash

One thing about AKA's legion of fans, the Megacy, they don't play about their fav's legacy. The Megacy put popular streetwear brand Amakipkip on full blast for attempting to exploit AKA's brand.

The clothing company was slammed by AKA's girlfriend Nadia Nakai and young brother Steffan Forbes for creating the tribute t-shirts without the family's approval.

Reacting to the backlash, Amakipkip headed to Twitter and issued a heartfelt apology to the Forbes family and the Megacy. They said their intention was never to cause harm but to pay homage to the slain rapper.

“We extend our deepest apologies for any hurt caused by our recent release of a tribute T-shirt for the late rapper AKA, without obtaining consent from the entire family. Our intention was never to cause offence but rather to pay homage to AKA’s legacy and seek justice.

“Regrettably, we underestimated the significance of obtaining consent from the entire AKA Family, and for this oversight, we are truly sorry”

Amakipkip discontinues AKA tribute t-shirts

The statement also noted that the t-shirts which were going for R600 have been discontinued following the backlash on social media.

"We have taken immediate action to rectify this situation by discontinuing the AKA tribute t-shirts in question."

