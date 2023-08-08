Veteran thespian Sello Maake ka Ncube has declared war on The Market Theatre

He was snubbed a senior position by the theatre, giving it to historian Gregg Homann

The former The Queen actor took to his social media to reveal why he was denied the role

Sello Maake ka Ncube has wagged a war with The Market Theatre for snubbing him a top position. Images: @sellomkn

Legendary actor Sello Maake ka Ncube has hit back at Johannesburg's Market Theatre for snubbing him with a position he claims he was well overqualified for.

Market Theatre hires Gregg Homann

The theatre in Newtown advertised a position for an Artistic Director and hired a historian, Gregg Homann, instead.

The appointment bothered former Trompies and EFF member of parliament Eugene Mthethwa. He took his dissatisfaction on Twitter. He asked what constituted to qualify for the position.

Here is the tweet below:

Sello responds to Eugene's Twitter concern

Eugene's tweet tipped Sello over, and he took his grievance to his Instagram timeline.

Sello boasts over four decades in the industry, and a Master of Arts in Screenwriting said he wasn't lamenting over a salary but wanted to pass the baton to African thespians.

He claimed the panel wasn't even qualified to interview him and said:

"They could have come clean and stated that this job had a face, a name and surname before it was even advertised!

"They must come for me because I’m now ready to fight for what is right!"

Social media reacts to the appointment

Social media users responded to Eugene's and Sello's frustrations. These were their sentiments:

@nkele438

"Maybe this is an opportunity for change, when you really believe you are called for this please start your own school of the arts Rre please. I have seen actors starting production houses because what was featured on TV is utter nonsense, go for it Rre."

@spotlessuzie declared:

"Obviously, Archie Moroka."

@mosakhuzwayo echoed:

"Indeed, we are fighting the system and gatekeepers who don't value where we come from as a people. The sad reality!"

@joburg_fertility_centre_ congratulated:

"Great achievement congratulations, well earned."

@mrbugaso_150 was touched:

"They said we're not qualified, we went on and studied. Now which other excuse can they use?"

@khomotso_epical encouraged him:

"The God and Your gods will do justice. Never mind this one."

