Busi Lurayi, the actress from How to Ruin Christmas, died in July 2022, leaving many Mzansi fans and celebrities devastated

According to reports, she was set to appear in a number of upcoming television and theatre plays between the end of this year and early next year

Busi's role in Market Theatre's iconic play Ruined has been taken over by Hlengiwe Lushaba, who will now play the character

Busi Lurayi's death sent shockwaves through Mzansi, especially after it was revealed that the actress was set to star in several upcoming shows.

Busi Lurayi's role in Market Theatre's play 'Ruined' has been taken over by Hlengiwe Lushaba after she died. Image: @busi_lurayi and @hlengiwe_lushaba_madlala

According to SowetanLIVE, Busi was cast as an actress in Market Theatre's play Ruined. She was supposed to begin rehearsals the day after she died, further reported the publication.

The famous play directed by Clive Mathibe will present performances from 9 August through 4 September, according to the Market Theatre website.

Speaking to SowetanLIVE, Mothibe stated that when they learned of Busi's death, they were sad because the cast members had not even met at the time, but there was already a gloomy mood to prepare for.

"Busi was my friend and one of the greatest actors. When we received the sad news, I had to think on my feet. We found a suitable replacement which is Hlengiwe Lushaba."

The Market Theatre's production staff expressed their gratitude to the fallen star because the shows she appeared in at the famous theatre won awards. Busi Lurayi has acted in a number of plays including Four Women, Paradise Blue, and Frontiers.

Busisiwe Lurayi: new Details of what transpired moments before the actress’ body was found emerge

Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi is still trying to come to terms with the fact that Busisiwe Lurayi is no more. The actress was allegedly found dead in her apartment on Sunday, 10 July, by her father, Freddy Mokoena.

Freddy and Sonti Lurayi detailed how they found Busi's lifeless body during the actress' funeral on Wednesday.

Sonti said she had a strong urge to drive over to Busi's house to check up on her when she didn't pick up her phone - which was unusual. According to TimesLIVE, Busi's aunt drove to her place and hooted "like a taxi driver" at the gate, but she did not answer.

