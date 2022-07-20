How To Ruin Christmas star Busisiwe Lurayi's death is still shrouded in mystery as the family is yet to find out her cause of death

The star's aunt Sonti Lurayi and her father, Freddy Mokoena, detailed what took place on the fateful Sunday they discovered her lifeless body in her apartment

Sonti Lurayi said an unexplainable feeling to check up on her niece when Busi didn't answer her phone made her drive to her house and had to later call Freddy to come over

Mzansi is still trying to come to terms with the fact that Busisiwe Lurayi is no more. The actress was allegedly found dead in her apartment on Sunday, 10 July, by her father, Freddy Mokoena.

More details of how actress Busisiwe Lurayi's body was discovered have emerged: Image: @busi_lurayi.

Source: Instagram

Freddy and Sonti Lurayi detailed how they found Busi's lifeless body during the actress' funeral on Wednesday.

Sonti said she had a strong urge to drive over to Busi's house to check up on her when she didn't pick up her phone - which was unusual. According to TimesLIVE, Busi's aunt drove to her place and hooted "like a taxi driver" at the gate, but she did not answer.

This worried the aunt even more; she resorted to calling the How To Ruin Christmas star's father, Freddy Mokwoena, to come and assist her. The SowetanLIVE reports that when Freddy arrived, he had to jump over a wall to get inside, and that's when he discovered his daughter's body lying on the floor. He said:

"I hated to see my daughter lying down on that floor. But we will find out what took her."

Source: Briefly News