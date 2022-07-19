Nota Baloyi has added his thoughts to the Snzo Meyiwa murder mystery claiming that the Khumalo sisters Kelly and Zandie were in a sexual relationship with the late soccer star

The controversial media personality took to his Twitter page to reveal that Senzo was allegedly killed when Longwe Twala found out that his girlfriend at the time was using him to promote her music

Nota Baloyi's comments come hours after Zandie's controversial interview, where she caused a stir after suggesting that the police must investigate Senzo's wife Mandisa and his mother

Nota Baloyi has added his own controversial theory to what really transpired the night Senzo Meyiwa was gunned down. The late soccer star's murder is undoubtedly one of the most talked about celeb deaths in Mzansi.

Nota Baloyi has made shocking allegations about Kelly and Zandie Khumalo's relationship with Senzo Meyiwa. Image: @van_blessin and @lavidanota

Many have shared different accounts of what happened when Meyiwa died eight years ago, but still, justice has not been served. Some said it was a robbery that went wrong. Others suggested Kelly was the one who hired the gunmen. Yesterday, Zandie hinted that the police must also investigate Senzo Meyiwa's wife and mother.

Baloyi has suggested that Zandie and Kelly were in a romantic relationship with Senzo, The South African reports. Per the publication, the former music executive said things went south when Longwe Twala found out that his then-girlfriend Zandie was cheating on him. He tweeted:

"Zandie & Kelly were having threesomes with Senzo with Mthokozisi playing lookout. When Longwe found out that his girlfriend & her sister were both using him as well as his music producer father to advance their careers while fulfilling Senzo's sexual fantasies, all hell broke loose."

Mixed reactions trailed Nota Baloyi's post. Some peeps felt was he said made sense, while others dragged him for chasing clout.

@MatsekeRea said:

"You are sick, you need help."

