Ntsiki Mazwai has once more used her Twitter account to criticise South Africans for their behaviour

the fearless media personality asserts black South Africans in particular appear to be struggling to connect with Miss SA Lalela Mswane

This comes after Mswane made history by becoming the first black woman to be crowned Miss Supranational

Ntsiki Mazwai has claimed that South Africans, particularly the black community, are failing to connect with Miss SA 2021 Lalela Mswane.

Ntsiki Mazwai comes out in defence of 'Miss SA' Lalela Mswane after noticing SA citizens don't care about her reign. Image: @lalela_mswane and @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

The poet's Twitter rant comes after Mswane was crowned Miss Supranational 2022 on Friday in Poland. According to IOL, Mswane has made the competition history by becoming the first black woman to win.

“I am overwhelmed; at the moment, it still feels surreal. I am deeply thankful to all the amazing people who have supported and uplifted me, I couldn’t have done it without them," said Lalela after her win, as reported by IOL.

Ntsiki immediately took to Twitter to criticise Mzansi by writing:

"I wanna understand why black South Africans don't connect with Lalela. It just didn't happen."

Ntsiki has further posted the following on Twitter:

Mazwai's followers have since reacted to her post by saying:

@Tumee_M_ said:

"I think maybe cos she chose herself over the people's views about competing at the Miss Universe pageant. So they letting her enjoy her reign by herself. "

@mrNATUREglobal shared:

"1. Only black Miss SA With artificial beauty ..Zozi and Shudu fought for a young African woman's beauty standard and they did the most amazing work 2. Ke lerabela she chose white people over our cries, she can’t be trusted."

@LeeReloaded01 added:

"When you carry something greater people will not connect with you because you expose their weaknesses and insecurities! She’s a powerhouse."

Lalela Mswane's Miss Universe 2021 controversy: Mzansi's love or the crown?

Last year, Mswane made headlines when she decided to compete in the Miss Universe pageant, which was held in Israel. At the time, Mzansi citizens wanted her to withdraw from the competition because Israel was alleged to have committed cruel acts against the people of Palestine.

The backlash even caused the Department of Sports, Art, and Culture to withdraw its support for her.

As reported by News24, Lalela had responded to the backlash by saying:

"I'll never comprehend what I did to make people feel justified in their actions. You don't have to be for me, but you don't have to be against me. You don't have to, certainly, wish death upon me because I made a choice. I never initiated any war. This is way bigger than me. All I did was just pursue a dream of mine."

