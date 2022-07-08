Ntsiki Mazwai has slammed Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize's statement about Sithelo's abuse allegations against her son Andile Mpisane

This comes after Sithelo Shozi revealed on social media that Andile was allegedly abusing her during their relationship

Ntsiki Mazwai is not the only one who has criticised the statement; people on social media have also pointed out flaws in it

Following Sithelo Shozi's gender-based allegations against baby daddy Royal AM owner Andile Mpisane, many people, including media personality Ntsiki Mazwai, have taken to social media to express their views.

Ntsiki Mazwai has defended Sithelo Shozi from the Mpisanes. Image: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

The fearless media personality took to Twitter to call out reality TV star and Andile's mother Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize for allegedly witnessing Andile abusing Sithelo but sweeping everything under the rug.

Mazwai has also slammed the statement MaMkhize released on her social media accounts, claiming Sithelo was defaming their names with the allegations.

Kgopolo reports posted the following on Twitter:

Ntsiki has since responded with the following tweets:

“MaMkhize is a tender empowered businesswoman forcing herself into the creative space… It’s awkward”

“F*** SHAWN AND ANDILE MPISANE! EVEN ON RED CARPETS AND STAGES, NOONE GIVES A F*** ABOUT THEM! FORCING CELEB THEY DON’T HAVE…. OUT HERE BULLYING THIS GIRL”

“You can’t buy talent”

According to The South African news publication, Sithelo has liked the following tweet from Ntsiki Mazwai:

People on social media have voiced their opinions about MaMkhize's statement that are similar to what Ntsiki has said on her Twitter.

@Hyaceebo said:

"Ngicela ningi bhalansise la, if MaMkhize has never witness the abuse of Sithelo, how can she make a statement to say the accusations are false? Wazi kanjan as "she was not there"? "

@chuluzz wrote:

"personally mamkhize’s statement screams guilty, and i just hope sithelo gets her justice."

@Tumee_M_ shared:

"#Mamkhize 's statement screams enabler. Not once did she address her son threatening to call a hit on sithelo or even him refusing for her to see her child. All she cares about are allegations because y'all made her think she's some sort of a celebrity."

@GoodFella_Ty also said:

"If #Mamkhize is so against GBV then why didn't her statement address the recording of her son threatening Sithelo? The statement is for damage control on her side and reputation and nothing more. So it remains, her son is an abusive man. ✌️"

@MaabuleM added:

"People who defend maMkhize really amaze me. That statement alone discrets everything Sithelo said and defends Andile. What more do you want?! We'll never fight GBV because of double standards"

ANC Women’s League reportedly backs Sithelo Shozi after Shauwn Mkhize denied abuse allegations against her son

Briefly News previously reported that the ANC Women's League has reportedly taken to social media to show Sithelo Shozi some love after she levelled abuse allegations against Andile Mpisane.

Andile is the son of Shauwn Mkhize, who reportedly has strong ties with the ANC in her home province of KwaZulu-Natal. Sithelo took to social media and aired Andile's dirty laundry a few months after their much-publicised break up.

