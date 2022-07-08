The ANC Women's League has reportedly publicly backed Sithelo Shozi after she accused Shauwn Mkhize's son of allegedly assaulting her

Sithelo took to the timeline and revealed that Andile Mpisane allegedly assaulted her when they were still in a relationship

According to reports, the ANCWL shared that they believe the DJ after MaMkhize issued a statement rubbishing the allegations

The ANC Women's League has reportedly taken to social media to show Sithelo Shozi some love after she levelled abuse allegations against Andile Mpisane.

Andile is the son of Shauwn Mkhize, who reportedly has strong ties with the ANC in her home province of KwaZulu-Natal. Sithelo took to social media and aired Andile's dirty laundry a few months after their much-publicised break up.

MaMkhize took to the timeline and rubbished the accusations made by her son's baby momma. Andile got hitched a few weeks after ending his relationship with Sithelo. After MaMkhize released a statement following the allegations, the ANCWL reportedly also took to Instagram and shared a poster statement.

The political party shared that it supports the DJ. According to The South African, the statement reads:

"We believe Sithelo Shozi. Enough is enough."

Andile Mpisane drops evidence suggesting that Sithelo Shozi attacked him

In related news, Briefly News reported that things took a different turn after documents showed that Andile Mpisane once filed for a protection order following an attack from his baby mama.

Per the documents dated 17 December 2021, Andile allegedly went to the police after Sithelo attacked him. According to the viral documents, the Gqom artist went to Shozi's apartment after their separation to collect his stuff, and the DJ attacked him, breaking his car's windscreen.

Andile Mpisane alleges that Shozi also followed him to an event on 15 December and attacked him again.

Sithelo Shozi fires back after Shauwn Mkhize defends Andile Mpisane

Briefly News also reported that Sithelo Shozi responded to Shauwn Mkhize's denial that anyone in her family witnessed abuse from Andile Mpisane.

MaMkhize came to her family's defence in a statement that Sithelo Shozi has responded with more screenshots of what she went through. MaMkhize's outright denial of anything that Sithelo alleged made the DJ and influencer release more information about what happened.

In the screenshots that Sithelo released, it is clear that MaMkhize was concerned about something that happened in their family. The reality star can be seen apologizing to Sithelo for blaming herself for what happened.

