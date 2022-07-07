The trending issue between Andile Mpisane and his baby mama Sithelo Shozi is far from over as the two keeps sharing more details

Sithelo Shozi, Andile Mpisane and Shauwn 'MamKhize' Mkhize have been at the top of Mzansi trends thanks to the drama that keeps unfolding

The matter has taken a different turn after Andile shared documents stating that he requested a protection order against Sithelo, who allegedly attacked him

The drama between the Mkhize family and Sithelo Shozi is far from over. Things took a different turn after documents showed that the Royal AM chairman once filed for a protection order following an attack from his baby mama.

Andile Mpisane has released evidence suggesting that Sithelo Shozi attacked him in 2021. Image: @sithelo and @andilempisane10

Per the documents dated 17 December 2021, Andile allegedly went to the police after Sithelo attacked him. According to the viral documents, the rapper went to Shozi's apartment after their separation to collect his stuff, and the DJ attacked him, breaking his car's windscreen.

Per the police documents posted by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, Andile Mpisane alleges that Shozi also followed him to an event on 15 December and attacked him again.

Twitter users have shared mixed reactions to Andile Mpisane's claims. Many feel the documents were forged, and he is trying to scapegoat.

@Que_DBN said:

"Remember Andile is monied and well connected, you may found out that this protection order was done and approved yesterday."

@NolwaziMnisi8 wrote:

"Mamkhize said there was never an assault or anything of that nature she witnessed or heard of at her house between andile and sthelo...if this is real why Shawn doesn't know about it? Weeeh imali."

