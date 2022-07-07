Sithelo Shozi responded to Shauwn Mkhize's denial that anyone in her family witnessed abuse from Andile Mpisane

Sithelo Shozi had more receipts to share after MaMkhize released a statement that attempted to debunk all her allegations

Sithelo Shozi shared screenshots of a conversation that she had with MamKhize about some family issues

MaMkhize and her family have been a trending topic after Sithelo Shozi made allegations of abuse against Andile Mpisane.

Sithelo Shozi continues to stand by her abuse claims against Andile Mpisane after MamKhize's statement, which denied everything. Image: Instagram/@andilempisane10/@kwamamkhize/@_sithelo

MaMkhize came to her family's defence in a statement that Sithelo Shozi has responded with more screenshots of what she went through.

Sithelo Shozi shares how much MamKhize knew

MaMkhize's outright denial of anything that Sithelo alleged made the DJ and influencer release more information about what happened.

In the screenshots that Sithelo released, it is clear that MaMkhize was concerned about something that happened in their family. The reality star can be seen apologizing to Sithelo for blaming herself for what happened.

MaMkhize references that Sithelo and "Andy are really stressing" her and that she doesn't " know what to do anymore."

Sithelo Shozi shared the text to show that MamKhize knew what was going on and that she had tried to intervene as MaMkhize said:

"I have spoken to you both as a mother but it seems like my advice is not being considered. I can only support your relationship but I can't force anyone between the two of you to do anything"

Right before sharing the post, Sithelo Shozi posted a picture of a boxer implying that he resembles MaMkhize.

Supporters of Stithelo reacted to the influencer's latest screenshots and shade directed at MaMkhize. Most netizens are fully behind in believing Sithelo about everything that happened to her.

@Palesa_parisma commented:

"I need people to fight for Sithelo hey? People can’t keep winning because they have money #Mamkhize "

@Hyaceebo commented:

"Ngicela ningi bhalansise la, if MaMkhize has never witness the abuse of Sithelo, how can she make a statement to say the accusations are false? Wazi kanjan as "she was not there"?"

@Tumee_M_ wrote:

"#Mamkhize 's statement screams enabler. Not once did she address her son threatening to call a hit on sithelo or even him refusing for her to see her child. All she cares about are allegations because y'all made her think she's some sort of a celebrity."

@Nampree commented:

I"s it me or the boxer Sithelo posted looks like Mamkhize?"

@luhle_mthethwa added:

"Mamkhize is doing exactly what I expected her to do and that is to defend her son and use lawyers as her defence mechanism #AndileMpisane #Mamkhize."

Andile Mpisane trends over allegations of abuse levelled against him by Sithelo

Briefly News previouslyreported that Sithelo Shozi has taken to social media to detail the abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of her baby daddy, Andile Mpisane.

The stunner opened up about how her ex-boo would allegedly abuse her in front of his family and friends. She shared that the Royal AM chairman would buy her expensive gifts and flowers after allegedly "beating her to a pulp".

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula took to Twitter and shared some of the screenshots he took from Sithelo's Instagram stories.

