Our Perfect Wedding aired a lit episode on Sunday night, 3 July, which left the viewers wishing Nomsa "Gomora Diva" Buthelezi was hosting

The wedding of Nkanyiso and Zandile was hosted by Lebogang "The Funny Chef" and many people felt that she did not ask relevant questions

Zandile, who had her first kiss at 33, got hitched to Nkanyiso after dating him for three years and she stayed pure until their wedding

The viewers of Our Perfect Wedding took to the timeline to react to the latest episode of the show. The majority of them shared that Nomsa "Gomora Diva" Buthelezi should have hosted the epic wedding.

‘Our Perfect Wedding’ viewers expressed that Nomsa "Gomora Diva" Buthelezi should have hosted the show's latest episode instead of Lebogang "The Funny Chef" Tlokana. Image: @the_funnychef, @nomsadiva

Lebogang "The Funny Chef" Tlokana hosted the show which showcases Mzansi weddings on Sunday night, 3 July. It was the wedding of Nkanyiso and Zandile.

Zandile had her first boyfriend and kiss when she was 33. She stayed pure until her wedding day. They tied the knot three years later.

The viewers of the show took to Twitter to shared that Nomsa would have asked relevant questions and added spice to the wedding, reports Daily Sun.

@Malwande_udumo said:

"Nomsa should’ve presented tonight’s episode."

@Carolin87507995 commented:

"I was thinking about it as well she would've given it more vibe and yoh but then it is what it is."

@MabenaBusi1 wrote:

"Haibo sisi that was my wish you knw... Nomsa has that thing maarn."

@DzivhuMunyai added:

"The Gomora Diva would have done more justice to this episode."

