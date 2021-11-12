Uthando Nesthembu viewers have slammed Musa Mseleku for apparently dating a lady from the Khumalo clan because his fourth wife is also a Khumalo

A while back, Mseleku suggested to Thobile Khumalo that he should marry someone from her clan to give him kids because MaKhumalo has not been able to give him kids yet

The viewers of the show were shook on Thursday night when they found out that Mseleku is already dating a Khumalo lady without MaKhumalo's knowledge

Uthando Nesthembu viewers are not happy about Musa Mseleku's following Thursday night's fire episode. The polygamist is said to be dating another woman on top of the four wives he has.

The viewers of the show slammed Mseleku because his side chick's surname is Khumalo. The fans feel sorry for his fourth wife because she's also a Khumalo.

The fans got hot under the collar when Mseleku mentioned that he would get another woman from the Khumalo clan to give him kids because MaKhumalo has not given birth since they got married a few years back. The fans were shook when they found out that Musa Mseleku is already dating a lady whose surname is Khumalo.

They took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Musa's decision. Check out some of their comments below:

@mfundo17328788 said:

"So when Mseleku suggested to MaKhumalo that he should get a Khumalo woman to marry, he was already busy with a Khumalo lady."

@ManaeMicca wrote:

"Musa is so wrong. He could’ve got any woman. Or allowed Makhumalo to do an IVF process and give him as many kids as he wants. But going as low as dating her sister or cousin... totally lost my respect for him."

@EzamaCirha commented:

"Did I hear right, Mseleku is in a relationship with Makhumalo’s sister?"

@RambudaMonica said:

"Prayer and strength to MaKhumalo. I cannot imagine the pain she’s going to go thru once she finds out about the Khumalo lady... She’s surely going to blame herself that it may be due to the fact that she can’t have children."

@Leighthembisile wrote:

"I hate how Mseleku is not willing to consider other ways for MaKhumalo to conceive but he's willing to marry another woman from kwa Khumalo. Forget about what Thobile wants with her whole heart. It's only what he wants that matters. Isithembu si selfish no lie!"

MaNgwabe called out for disrespecting Musa Mseleku

In related news, Briefly News reported that MaNgwabe's name trended high on social media when an epic episode of Uthando Nesthembu aired on Thursday night, 4 November. The viewers of the reality show called her out for disrespecting her boo, Musa Mseleku.

MaNgwabe, real name Mbali Ngwabe, has not been the same since one of her kids was asked to open the gate when they were arriving back from school. Peeps feel that she has been rude to her hubby since the incident happened.

During the recent episode of the show, she told Mseleku that she'll take decisions on behalf of her kids for as long as she's still alive. The fans feel that MaNgwabe doesn't behave as Mseleku's wife whenever the two of them are having a conversation.

Source: Briefly.co.za