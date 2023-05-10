Mabusi Seme is finally letting her followers know why she did not return for the third season of the popular show, The Real Housewives of Durban

The reality television star and businesswoman got candid about the issue during a tell-all interview

Mabusi said her relationship with some of the housewives, particularly Nonku Williams and Jojo played a part in her leaving the show

Mabusi Seme is finally telling her side of the story after trending every week during the third season of The Real Housewives of Durban.

The star also addressed the issue of the Mabusi vibes that was mentioned by Nonku Williams during one of the episodes.

Mabusi explains why she didn't return to The Real Housewives of Durban Season 3

Social media users have been wondering why the fan favourite Mabusi Seme did not return for another season.

Mabusi Seme was one of the main topics that caused a buzz during the last season of the popular reality show. Addressing why she did not return to The Real Housewives of Durban, Mabusi said she felt she was not clicking with some of the ladies.

Speaking during an interview, the businesswoman also claimed that she did not return to the show because one of her friends, Nonku Williams kept claiming that she did not know her.

"Nonku didn't see me as her friend. She didn't want to bring me close because she felt like I'm not her type."

Mabusi's fans commend her for standing up against the bullies of The Real Housewives of Durban

Social media was awash with praise for Mabusi Seme. Many of the star's followers lauded her for speaking up and addressing the issues.

@thobanidlamini5829 said:

"I commend Mabusi’s character, after everything Nonku has done to her she still speaks good about her."

@nikib2870 wrote:

"Love Mabusi. She needs to be on the show and have her own storyline."

@keshaa2961 noted:

"People love you Mabusi because you seem to be genuinely humble, authentic, and true to yourself. May you be abundantly blessed & prosperous ❤️."

@Enig_Mata added:

"This was a great interview and glad we got to see Mabusi and hear her own words. Mabusi is clearly a beautiful, sweet and kind person doing great things in her life. Wish her continued success and although I would love to see her in a new season as a full-fledged housewife, I think she should get her own show where she uses her kindness and business sense to help, motivate and inspire young people."

@ntandomdletshe commented:

"It is so good to hear from Mabusi how she feels about that statement. Thank you to both of you ."

Mabusi Seme seemingly responds to Nonku Williams shading her in the latest episodes

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mabusi Seme has finally broken her silence after her name was mentioned in recent episodes.

Despite her departure, Mabusi's presence on RHOD was felt in the previous three episodes. Before the new season aired, producers and Seme announced her exit from the Showmax show, but it seems like she's still a hot topic among cast members.

