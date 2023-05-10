Boity criticized Sanelisiwe Bhengu's behaviour on social media, particularly during the Real Housewives of Durban reunion episode where she failed to take accountability for her actions

Some viewers agreed with Boity's frustration, stating that Sane had said too many offensive things to be ignored and that her behaviour was unacceptable

Other viewers criticized the RHOD ladies for allowing Sane into their group and attacking Nonku Williams by any means necessary

Media personality, rapper and reality TV star Boity have joined the chorus of voices calling for the exit of Real Housewives of Durban star, Sanelisiwe 'Sane' Bhengu.

Boity took to social media to express her frustrations with Bhengu's behaviour, particularly during the reunion episode where she failed to take any accountability for her actions.

Throughout the season, Bhengu made several offensive comments about her co-stars, including calling Annie Mthembu a woman who slept her way to the top, and Nonku Williams an alcoholic. She also gave Londie London a harsh reality check about her relationship with ex-fiancé, Hlubi Nkosi.

Boity was left frustrated by Bhengu's behaviour and questioned why it was being brushed off by others. She believes that Bhengu has said too many vile things to be ignored and that her behaviour is unacceptable.

On her Twitter page, Boity said:

"Not sure why bahlekisana noSane. She said too many vile things for it to just be giggled about. It’s frustrating, tbh. #RHODurbanReunion"

Some viewers agreed with Boity's thoughts and added their own opinions on the matter.

@MsThatoM said:

"It’s because she is not associated with Nonku."

@Alley68780376 said:

"She even said I want to apologize to Londie “if she was offended” Is that even an apology? Hai ah"

@LeeKutumela said:

There’s no friendship there in those ladies. They associate by ganging up on the weakest or less liked one."

@_Lephi said:

"Plus she's not willing to apologize to anyone. She's still very much horrible."

@ZNdabaa said:

"Thank you Boity, it’s not funny she’s very disrespectful and she knows what she’s doing "

@TheBee_Supreme said:

"They invited her into their gang even after she tore Londie apart and humiliated her in front of Them but they want to sit there and talk about Loyalty. Sane is what they truly deserve. She is exposing their agenda. Attack Nonku by any means. #RHODurbanReunion"

@andisiwentoni said:

"Exactly how I feel also and the way she's apologising, usagcwele nje kuk'sa."

@MswaneThandeka sad:

"True. And they are able to say if someone shows you their true colours the first time, believe them."

