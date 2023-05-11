A video of a schoolgirl approaching her family in an unappealing car has gained traction online

The clip shows her looking embarrassed as she asks why her family decided to park in a visible spot

Her father was not impressed by her reaction and SA netizens couldn't help but laugh at the odd moment

One girl was not impressed by the car her family picked her up in from school.

A girl wasn't too pleased with the car her dad pulled up with to school. Image: asemahle858/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A video shows her crossing a roadway as she approaches the car with complaints about the car her fam rocked up to school with.

In the clip posted on TikTok by @asemahle858, she can be heard asking why they are parked in such a visible area. Her dad can also be heard trying to reprimand her in a funny yet annoyed tone.

The post was captioned:

"Not us going to fetch my little sister at school and she was so ashamed of the car we drove that day."

Despite the girl's dissatisfaction with the car in question, she appeared quite happy to see her sister in the passenger seat. Check out the funny video below:

LOL, Mzansi parents have a special way of embarrassing their children and this moment is a perfect example of that.

SA peeps share a good laugh

Mzansi just loves fathers and daughters sharing cute moments. Netizens were amused by the schoolgirl's reaction and her father's annoyance as they took the comments to respond with banter.

Selinah_ said:

"She doesn't look ashamed she looks happy."

Thembeka Zungu wrote:

"Akasathethi ubaba bakithi ."

Mr&Miss East London commented:

"Lilonke is so cute, please more content of her❤️."

user2227090417107 reacted:

"This dad is killing he sounds stressed ."

Mbager said:

"Nah it’s the walk for me, ingaske andihambele noba yi2km nje for la’walk yakhe❤️."

sandiswamabusela responded:

"Cela iphoto yeli phela listressa umntana ."

Blaq_Rabit replied:

" Hawu ashamed kuphi ejabulela uSis wakhe bakithi."

user4233396812581 commented:

"Nonhle ujabule futhi uyathethiswa."

Bear responded:

"Hai awukwaz iphela"uthi "why lime apha "."

Maphitha88 said:

"Kwaze kwabusy wemah♥️♥️♥️."

Video shows parents secretly smuggling each other chocolate

In another story, Briefly News reported that children can be a real handful, demanding everything you have to offer - from all your attention to your secret stash of snacks.

Two parents know this struggle all too well. A video posted on TikTok by @lulumbooo shows a mother discreetly sneaking her husband some chocolate while driving.

The man takes the chocolate and hides it in his fist before placing it in his mouth so that their son, seated in the backseat, cannot see.

