One woman in a TikTok had people laughing after she messed up while trying to teach her child

Online users were entertained as the woman struggled to correct herself after mispronouncing the name of an animal

The mother shared the video to laugh at the huge mistake, and netizens were beside themselves with jokes

This loving mom was spending time with her child. The lady messed up the pronunciation of "rhinoceros".

A woman was helping her kid pronounce animals words and she got some wrong herself. Image: fatcamera

People gave the TikTok thousands of likes as they watched the woman trying to correct herself. TikTok users could not stop raving about how hilarious the video was.

Mother trying to teach kid messes up

A TikTok creator, @katlikhanye0, was teaching her child about different animals. In the clip, she struggled to say rhinoceros. Watch her video below:

Mzansi peeps in tears over woman's struggle with English

People love cute family moments. The lady's mistake was a viral hit, and people had jokes.

Kelvin_Maroba commented:

"That Yhoo"

Rosewoodd Row commented:

"Lmao amazing"

Wise commented:

"Ri so no ras!"

Boitumelo Malunga commented:

"Yoh that poor baby."

ipeleng marote commented:

"It's a what?"

