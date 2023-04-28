This woman on TikTok wanted to take part in a TkiTok dance, but her child got in her way before she could finish.

People were amused as they watched the mom do her level best to have some me time when she is not holding a child

Netizens were in stitches at the mother's reaction when her child ruined the video she was trying to film

One TikTok creator shared a video of how hard it is to make content while balancing motherhood. People were amused by the chaotic energy of the clip.

This lady did a TikTok dance, and people were in tears as her baby did the most to ruin the video. Image: @okashii_za

TikTok got 30 000 likes as people enjoyed the child's shenanigans. Netizens also commented on the video to crack jokes.

TikTok mom tries to dance, but kid is not having it

A video by @okashii_za had people entertained as they watched @ try to dance despite her child fussing. The TikTok shows that the kid threw toys while she recorded. Watch the video below:

Online users laugh at mother's expense

People were thoroughly amused by this video, as many love dance videos. Many joked that the kid was trying to tell her to go dance in her own space.

Snow_Flavk commented:

"I would throw the things back namiyou started it."

user91769837630176 commented:

"No this made me laugh so hard!"

KeamoNeo commented:

"Dead."

Shoy Man commented:

"Thanda da moves."

Palesa_S commented:

"Was trying to tell you to go be a baddie in your own room."

Jade commented:

"Dankie baby boy , he wants your attention."

