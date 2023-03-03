A video of a woman dancing on TikTok went viral as she asked people to be kind if they wanted to give her any pointers

The mother in the viral video had many people rating her Bacardi dance after she danced to a groovy jam

People in the comments were happy to offer their opinions after watching the dance video that the woman's kid encouraged her to do

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A woman did a Bacardi dance and wanted to ensure she was getting it right. The lady in the video rocked to Bacardi while doing the viral dance, and she did it well.

A woman did a Bacardi dance challenge and asked people to be kind when rating her, considering she is a mother. Image: TikTok / @misscathy21m

Source: UGC

The video of the woman's Bacardi dance got a lot of attention, and she got thousands of likes. People in the comments didn't waste time giving the woman feedback on her dance.

Woman on TikTok does Bacardi for kids' sake

A mother, @misscathy21m, decided to participate in the Bacardi dance challenge and asked for opinions on her moves. Watch the video below to see the woman's dance that she claims her kids forced her to do.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

South Africans discuss woman's entry into Bacardi dance challenge

People flooded the comments to tell her she made the Bacardi dance look effortless like the younger people. Some moms said they loved that she was representing moms countrywide.

MaZkaMAZ89 commented:

"Listen mata, you represented us very well."

user8212505206730 commented:

"You are amazing."

kamohelorapoo commented:

"The real goddess of pure magic footwork."

user663049948257 commented:

"Bathong, aousi Cathy."

Dudzbabez commented:

"Yaaaaassss wena sweery! Banyise."

Bassy commented:

"Mama kele 2000 Le ena."

LadyRio commented:

"We're proud of you representing us so well."

Bessie_Matz commented:

"You can never be corrected. I REFUSE."

Tshepo Mboyani Mboya commented:

"Footwork 95%."

The woman's dance video went viral, online users could not stop fawning over the groovist

Briefly News reported the Bacardi dance is becoming more popular in South Africa. One mom showed people her take on the dance routine.

The woman's dance video went viral. Online users could not stop fawning over the groovist.

A woman on TikTok showed her daughter she could do the Bacardi dance. The dance move has been a popular trend on TikTok, and the lady said her daughter did not think she could nail the dance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News