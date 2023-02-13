One lady showed South Africa a video to prove her daughter wrong - that she could not do the viral Bacardi dance

The video went viral on TikTok people were entertained by the lady's epic show on the short-form video platform

Netizens were in the comments and could not stop raving about how well the mother executed the lit dance style

The Bacardi dance is becoming more popular in South Africa. One mom showed people her take on the dance routine.

The woman's dance video went viral. Online users could not stop fawning over the groovist.

Woman goes TikTok viral for doing awesome dance

A woman on TikTok showed her daughter she could do the Bacardi dance. The dance move has been a popular trend on TikTok and the lady said her daughter did not think she could nail the dance. Watch the video of the mum joining in on the fun below:

South Africans react to seeing lady's mum, who does the most with Bacardi dance

Others shared their versions of the Bacardi dance and online users were interested in seeing how the lady and the young people danced. Peeps were raving as the mom completely nailed it.

chrismakecentinah commented:

"Prove her wrong."

Vumile Cele commented:

"Beautiful."

shazzmazet commented:

"I like the way you dance."

cathrinemutanga commented:

"With heels dear, wow."

bellinahbaloyi commented:

"Far better than me, infact you won."

It's just Lee commented:

"In heels ? Give this woman her flowers. Let’s go."

Pali_Pali commented:

"This Bacardi went to Harvard."

Pitori hun's Bacardi dance challenge gets 1.1M views, SA impressed

Briefly News reported that a lady blew South Africans away when she participated in the Bacardi dance challenge on TikTok. The gorgeous woman gave her all and got millions of views.

People were amazed by how well the groovist moved while wearing a provocative outfit. Online users were entranced by his skill as she kept up with the catchy beat.

A young lady on TikTok participated in a Pretoria dance challenge. In the TikTok trend, people have to dance to a Bacardi beat, a sub-genre of Kwaito pioneered by the late Vusi Ma R5.

