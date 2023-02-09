A man took his girlfriend on a fun date and it went viral on the socials as they spent time together

The lady's boyfriend gave her multiple choices for what to do throughout the day that she had to choose and she was beaming

People in the video gushed over the couple as they were impressed by how they had a fun realistic date

A TikTok showed a South African couple having a fun day out. People could not stop raving about how cute their date day was.

A couple on TikTok had people gushing over them as they had a cute date. Image: TikTok/@qakaza_.

Source: UGC

People in the comments thought the couple was the first to participate in the trend with realistic gift ideas. The lady in the video was beaming as she spent the day with her man.

TikTok of lady spending day with her man goes viral

One lucky lady, @qakaza____, got spoiled by her boyfriend for a day. The lovely couple was taking part in a TikTok trend where someone makes two options and the other has to choose their gift without seeing the choices.

A couple on the video platform took part. In the video, the lady had to pick between staying in and going out, a drink or a snack, airtime or arcade games and more.

South Africans reacted to sweet couple's TikTok video

Online users love to see couples spoiling each other. Many people commented that the lady's content was extremely relatable.

mankrank commented:

"Refreshing."

Charmaine commented:

"I love this more than all the others."

MaMbulazi commented:

"You can never put a price on true happiness. Ever."

ms.mabiletsa commented:

"This is cute."

Moosa_Qubinkomo commented:

"This is everything."

Nixie_khumz commented:

"She looks genuinely happy."

Troy.malange commented:

"This is my favourite."

sandile.m commented:

"A for effort."

Noni K commented:

"I’ve seen glamorous videos of this “challenge” but this is the most realistic one.

LeeTaa commented:

"It's the smallest things that really counts."

