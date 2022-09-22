One man went all out for date night and left many social media users wishing for a night just like this one

Twitter user @ngwane_06 got red roses, a fancy restaurant and shared some fire pictures on his timeline

People flooded the comment section, commending the man on pulling out all the stops for a perfect evening

There is nothing better than a date night that comes straight from the playbook. One Mzansi couple shared their experience on social media and had people searching for love again.

Twitter user @ngwane_06 went all out for date night and had many Mzansi people really impressed.

Source: Twitter

The perfect date is all about those clichés. Red roses, a fancy restaurant with ambient lighting, wine, and all the good things. This is exactly what went down.

Twitter user @ngwane_06 shared pictures from a date night he and his lady recently went on. All the stops were pulled out, and it was literally picture-perfect.

“Table for two.”

Mzansi gush over the romantic movie worthy date night

The only word to explain this evening would be perfection. All the boxes were ticked and reminded people of love's beauty. While some had lost hope, a date night like this might just be what the love doctor ordered.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@GodfreyOlifant2 said:

“Keep up the Chivalry Side note: Down the stairs, the gentleman leads the way, so that when a lady falls... Up the stairs, the gentleman walks behind...”

@MISSNKABI said:

“I love their food. Their bathroom automation system made me feel like I was definitely not in South Africa. Lastly the perfumes in the bathroom element is brilliant.”

@MordecaiJones84 said:

“Love this restaurant. I just wish it was in a standalone building - not in a mall. But awesome food - even better cocktails. You did great there, man.”

@hotpropertyt said:

“I’m due for a night like this.”

@hwpmpodcast said:

“The men who make these posts always elite *chefs kiss*”

@snescelo said:

“Okay come through”

Loved up woman sparks online debate after sharing that her bae decided to love her from the 1st date

In related news, Briefly News reported that a lovestruck babe took to social media to share how her bae was intentional about pursuing and loving her from the moment they met.

@lekwetse_lulu shared a bit about her relationship on a Twitter thread and revealed that her boyfriend always tells her that he made a decision on their first date that he was going to love her and be with her before he even had deep feelings for her.

"He wanted to love and I never used to understand until I learned about conscious intentional love. He didn’t wait for feelings. He just met me and thought I was a great person who he is just going to love and I’m definitely grateful for having a chance to experience this kind of love ❤️” she wrote.

